From captivating tribute performances to an exciting tour, Yungblud is making waves in the music world and connecting with fans everywhere.

Yungblud has been gaining a cult following over the last several years. However, it was two tributes to Ozzy Osbourne that made him a household name in the United States in 2025. Yungblud's performance with Aerosmith at the MTV VMAs and his cover of "Changes" at Ozzy's final show absolutely broke the internet.

Who is Yungblud?

Dominic Richard Harrison, A.K.A. Yungblud, is a 28-year-old singer/songwriter from England. Yungblud has 7 million followers on IG and nearly 8 million followers on TikTok. Yungblud has a way of connecting with his audience that many veteran artists still do not.

The popular English artist was just in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio in May of 2025 before continuing his world tour on other continents. As his popularity has dramatically increased, he's coming back. Scroll down to find Yungblud tour dates.

Yungblud: Idols World Tour (U.S. Dates)

Nov 19, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 23, 2025 - Agora Theater & Ballroom in Cleveland, OH

Nov 25, 2025 - Washington, DC

Nov 26, 2025 - Washington, DC

May 01, 2026 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, MI

May 04, 2026 - KEMBA Live! in Columbus, OH

May 06, 2026 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

May 07, 2026 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN

May 09, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN

May 11, 2026 - Morrison, CO

May 13, 2026 - Orem, UT

May 15, 2026 - Seattle, WA

May 16, 2026 - Portland, OR

May 19, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV

May 20, 2026 - San Diego, CA

May 22, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA

May 25, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ

May 28, 2026 - Irving, TX

May 29, 2026 - Austin, TX

Jun 01, 2026 - Orlando, FL

Jun 02, 2026 - Hollywood, FL

Jun 04, 2026 - Charlotte, NC

Jun 06, 2026 - Atlantic City, NJ

Jun 07, 2026 - Washington, DC

Jun 09, 2026 - Boston, MA

Jun 10, 2026 - New York, NY

Jun 13, 2026 - Atlanta, GA

Check out all of the concerts coming to Michigan and Indiana by tapping here.

