Kalamazoo Police said they're looking for a suspect in the shooting of two men on the east side of town at approximately 3 a.m. Monday Morning.

Authorities say they arrived in the 900 block of Hazard Avenue to find a man shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, and while they were questioning him, a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshots to both legs. He had left the scene before police arrived.

Get our free mobile app

Monday Morning's shooting was the latest in a string of Four incidents in just four days in Kalamazoo, including a Youth Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

La Crone Park Shooting

The "Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament" is organized every year as a public awareness event for violence. It came to an abrupt end on Sunday after someone opened fire on the crowd at La Crone Park. Five people were injured.

Authorities say a black sedan drove by the event, then someone in the car opened fire. One person was struck in the arm, another was hit in the ankle. Police say three men also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The tournament is organized every year by Samuel Graves. Last year, they held it as a back-to-school event, and gave away more than 1,000 backpacks to students. It is designed as a three-on-three tournament to give youth an alternative to violence in the community.

Sunday's shooting incident was a tragic reminder of why the tournament is so important. Graves spoke with WWMT News Channel 3 after the shooting.

"Numerous kids, numerous families that were out there. So it was nothing for me to do but to grab kids, take cover."

A Weekend of Violence

The incident at La Crone Park was the second of four shootings that happened in the past four days in Kalamazoo.

Friday, police came up on a silver Pontiac with five bullet holes in the windshield. They soon arrested a 27-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was also charged with carjacking.

Another shooting happened an hour after Sunday's incident at LaCrone Park. Police responded to the 1400 block of N. Church Street. One man was struck several times and taken to the hospital. He remains in stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone who might have information to contact them at (269) 337-8139.