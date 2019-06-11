You Can Now Get Your Marijuana Fix At Kroger Grocery Stores

Starting this week, you can purchase CBD products at Kroger stores

In Michigan, 92 of the 120 Kroger stores will carry CBD. The products will include oils, creams and balms. The cost of the products will range from $4.00 to 60.00 depending on what you desire.

In a statement that Mlive published, Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger said...

“CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety.”

The only downfall of CBD products becoming readily available is that there are no regulations on the products that are being sold. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving forward to regulate the CBD products, but it may take some time.

CBD is used to relieve pain and anxiety, and comes from the cannabis plant. Yet, CBD does not cause the psychoactive effects that marijuana users experience.

I just wonder if CBD will have it's own isle at the grocery store.