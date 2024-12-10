Holiday Hours For Dispensaries Across Southwest Michigan

Forgot to stock up on Christmas cheer? These dispensaries across Southwest Michigan have got you covered!

You don't want to be stuck being a Grinch this season, do you? Whether you're looking to add a little more greenery to your home or you're looking for last minute stocking stuffers, you'll want to make note of these special holiday hours for your favorite local shops.

If you throw a rock in pretty much any direction in Southwest Michigan, especially the Kalamazoo area, you are bound to hit a dispensary. These legal pot shops are filling retail spaces in shopping centers, former credit unions, and even constructing their own standalone stores across the area which begs the question,

Which do you think Michigan has more of, credit unions or dispensaries?

Stiiizy Portage Stiiizy Portage, MI - Lauren G/TSM loading...

The funny thing is, as plentiful as these dispensaries are, that doesn't help when they're practically all closed at the same time! I actually saw a lot of folks in Southwest Michigan asking which dispensaries were open during the Thanksgiving holiday, so let's try and remember to plan ahead as we head into the Christmas holiday and ring in the New Year.

Last December Michigan's marijuana dispensaries recorded record-breaking sales totaling $279.9 million for the holiday season alone. I wonder what this season will bring? According to Marijuana Moment, Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) claims Michigan retailers sold nearly $3 billion worth of cannabis for the year 2023.

Did we get even higher in 2024? Only time will tell. Which is your favorite local dispensary in Southwest Michigan?

