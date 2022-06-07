Michigan is a huge state. There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. There are thousands of miles of shoreline on the Great Lakes that you can explore. According to statista.com, as of 2021, Michigan has a population of 10.05 million people. Our population has increased over the past 61 years by 2.25 million people.

Obviously Detroit is the largest city by population in the state. The rest of the top ten include Grand Rapids, Warren, Sterling Heights, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Flint, Livonia, Dearborn and Troy. Big cities are fun if you like the city scene. I love the big city.

On the other hand, we have some really amazing, smaller towns. I grew up in a small town, St. Joseph. Around St. Joe we had even smaller towns. Towns like Coloma, Watervliet, Baroda, Riverside and more. I liked hanging in the smaller towns that were situated around my own small hometown. Part of the charm was that people knew each other and if there was ever an emergency, the townsfolk always rose up to the challenge.

Here's another cool thing about small towns: there's fewer people. Fewer people means less traffic and shorter lines. Perhaps this summer a road trip might be in store for me to visit some of the smallest towns in the state of Michigan. You could do the same and visit these tiny towns in Michigan. Don't blink, you might miss the lone stop sign in town. The following data is according to city-data.com.

If small towns are your thing, let me know what small towns I should visit. Drop a message and I'll be sure to check them out.