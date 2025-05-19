Many Michigan residents enjoy their favorite donuts for breakfast or as a tasty treat any day. And while you can grab a donut from several places that offer a few options, nothing compares to a warm, freshly glazed donut from a local shop. And if you're looking for one of America's best donut shops, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Donut Shop Ranked Among The Top In The Country

Yelp recently ranked the top donut shops and selected the top 50 of America's best based on ratings and reviews of classic donut choices or bold, creative flavors. And it's no surprise that one Michigan gem making donuts for over 30 years is some of the best you'll taste in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Avon Donuts in Pontiac is a highly-rated, family-owned donut shop and is now known as one of the best in the U.S., according to Yelp and hundreds of happy customer reviews:

Avon Donuts is a Detroit-area favorite known for its perfectly fried donuts and warm, welcoming space. Yelp Elite Katie U. says, “If you get in early, you must get a glazed doughnut because there's a chance you can get it warm.”

The family-owned bakery has been serving its delicious donuts for over 30 years. Each donut is made from scratch daily. Avon Donuts also offers customer favorites like apple fritters, maple bacon, fruity pebbles, peanut butter goodness, and glazed cherry donuts.

Get to Avon Donuts early and try America's best donuts.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison