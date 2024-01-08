Got arachnophobia?

Don't worry! You may be hearing a lot of buzz over the latest species to invade Michigan and the Midwest but before you panic-- hear me out!

What's a Joro Spider?

In early 2022 every news outlet was covering the Joro Spider a.k.a. Trichonephila clavata. Not only do they have a weird name, but they also look like something straight out of Stephen King's It.

That is to say, they are some ugly lookin' spiders-- plain and simple.

Although they were first discovered in the U.S. back in 2013 near Georgia, the Joro Spider was purported to invade the East Coast last year but it seems like all the fuss about them came and went.

So, do these "giant venomous flying spiders" actually pose a threat to Michiganders?

No.

The Joro Spider is not a direct threat to humans or pets. In fact, the Joro Spider might actually help us because their diet consists of insects like mosquitoes and stink bugs and all those other pesky insects that pester us here in The Mitten.

See, they're not so scary after all!

While their appearance is no doubt off-putting I just have to keep reminding myself that much like our friend the possum, despite their freakish looks they're actually pretty helpful.

What About the Venom?

Experts say in most cases coming into contact with a Joro Spider should not have devastating effects, unless you're allergic. According to USA Today,

While the Joro spiders' size may be intimidating, they are rather timid and do not pose a danger to humans, dogs or cats. They are venomous, but don't bite humans or pets unless they are cornered, and their fangs don't penetrate human skin.

Well, that's certainly a relief!

