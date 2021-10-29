Wouldn't it be great to get Justin Verlander back with the Detroit Tigers, right where he belongs?

Not sure if that's ever going to happen again but we can tell you that Miguel Cabrera wants him back with his Detroit Tiger teammates.

According to mlive.com:

Verlander, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, posted a short video of he and his daughter sharing a tender moment after a throwing session. Apparently, Miggy felt that was a good time to encourage Verlander to return to his first baseball family as well.

As you know, Verlander is still under contract with the Houston Astros and that contract will expire after the World Series.

If Houston doesn't offer him another player contract, there's a good chance that Justin Verlander will be a free agent, and that could give Verlander a chance to come back to Detroit and play for the Tigers again.

Mlive.com also adds:

JV spent parts of 13 seasons with the Tigers, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2004 MLB Draft. Detroit traded Verlander to the Astros for prospects Franklin Perez, Jake Rogers, and the Daz Cameron seconds before the waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31, 2017.

Currently, Justin Verlander is recovering from Tommy John Surgery and that means he missed the entire 2021 season.

What do you think? Wouldn't it be great to see Justin Verlander back in a Detroit Tigers baseball uniform?

Verlander is 37 years old and he certainly isn't ready to retire quite yet. I guess we'll have to wait and see what happens after the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.