Michigan is home to some of the most iconic attractions in the nation, which draw people from around the world to visit. However, there's one Michigan attraction that may leave visitors underwhelmed with their experience and has been named one of the nation's worst tourist traps.

Michigan Attraction Named One Of America's Worst Tourist Traps

Far & Wide found the most boring tourist traps in America and picked the least interesting and most skip-worthy destination in each state. While there are plenty of areas to explore the natural beauty of the Great Lakes state or historical and cultural sites, there's one attraction that's less appealing than the rest.

You might walk right past Michigan's most boring tourist trap while visiting the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. A small glass test tube containing 'Edison's final breath' is on display at the museum. And while it may be a fascinating story to tell, seeing it in person probably isn't on anyone's bucket list of the nation's attractions to visit. Far & Wide says:

There’s some serious hot air blowing through the Henry Ford Museum. The story goes that Ford was so obsessed with Thomas Edison that he convinced Edison’s son to sit by his dying father’s bedside and capture the inventor’s final breath in a glass tube, so that Ford could have something to remember his dear friend by.

While that may be the most boring attraction at Henry Ford Museum, fortunately, there's plenty more to see, so your trip will be well worth the travel.

