This $20 Million Michigan Cabin is the Largest in the World

Take a look inside this massive Michigan log cabin. The views inside and out are breathtaking.

The Granot Loma is a 26,000 square foot log cabin with over a mile of private beach on Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan. This bad boy has a total of 50 rooms in 13 buildings and it's tucked in beautiful evergreen trees in between rocky hills and beautiful water. Back in September of 2017, the gorgeous 415-acre property was listed for sale by Chase Erickson with Wild Rivers Realty for $20 million. In 2015 the Granot Loma was listed for sale for a whopping $40 million. It's Look at the incredible photos below.

The Largest Log Cabin in the World

This amazing log cabin getaway was originally built in the early 1900s and is a hunters paradise according to Luxatic,

Completed back in 1919, and restored in 1987, the wonderful Granot Loma lodge has become a National Historic Landmark ever since.

If you can't afford to buy this hunter's paradise maybe you can afford to rent it for a gorgeous Michigan getaway. You have to request rates from their website by clicking here.

Someone filmed an amazing drone flyover video of the Granot Loma property during the sunrise while there's still snow on the ground. Check that out below.