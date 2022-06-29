Ohio Woman Married Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Father

This 27-year-old Ohio woman is now her ex-boyfriend's stepmother. But, this story might be worse than you think.

Sydney Dean first met her now-husband, Paul, when she was in a relationship with his son. She was likely around the age of 11 as she was in 6th grade at the time. The young couple apparently remained friends after the break-up according to the Daily Mail,

The pair remained friends - and Sydney continued to spend time with him and his family, including Paul, at their home.

Much to the dismay of her family, Sydney revealed that she was in a relationship with her now-husband Paul when she was 16 years old. Coincidentally, the age of consent in Ohio is 16.

The couple with the 24-year age gap are now married. Sydney is 27 years old and Paul is 51 years old. Syndey said that she never meant to fall in love with Paul. However, I don't think anyone is blaming a 16-year-old for the romantic decisions they made. But, why would a 40-year-old fall in love with a minor? Sydney goes on to say that she doesn't care about the age gap as she is "having the best sex of my life."

The young bride says that although her mother wasn't happy with the relationship, she has come around. There's no word on how the ex-boyfriend/step-son feels about their "non-traditional" relationship.

