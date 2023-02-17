Here Are the 5 Most Prestigious Graduate Programs Offered at WMU

When picking a university or college, it's nice to know that the school you're choosing offers programs worth your time and money, right?

If you or your teen is considering Western Michigan University, it should please you to know that, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking, the college has 5 graduate programs that rank in the top 100 in the nation.

According to an article from WMU, the programs are from WMU's College of Health and Human Services and beyond and include:

Rehabilitation Counseling . This ranked #37 on that top 100 list. The program includes education for services for persons with disabilities, medical and functional aspects of disability, foundations of rehabilitation counseling, and more. It's an estimated 2-year course. Learn more here.

. This ranked #37 on that top 100 list. The program includes education for services for persons with disabilities, medical and functional aspects of disability, foundations of rehabilitation counseling, and more. It's an estimated 2-year course. Learn more here. Speech-Language Pathology. This ranked #46 and is a 2-year M.A., full-time residential program. There are a number of requirements for entering the program and it comes with clinical hours. Learn more here.

This ranked #46 and is a 2-year M.A., full-time residential program. There are a number of requirements for entering the program and it comes with clinical hours. Learn more here. Doctorate of Audiology. This program came in at #48 and is a 4-year program. It does require an undergraduate or a graduate course in sign language. Read more here.

This program came in at #48 and is a 4-year program. It does require an undergraduate or a graduate course in sign language. Read more here. Occupational Therapy . Ranked at #58, this program used to be a master's program but was recently replaced with a Doctorate program. However, there's also a bachelor program for Occupational Therapy Assistant should the doctorate program prove to be too daunting. Learn more here.

. Ranked at #58, this program used to be a master's program but was recently replaced with a Doctorate program. However, there's also a bachelor program for Occupational Therapy Assistant should the doctorate program prove to be too daunting. Learn more here. Social Work. At #77, there are a number of different kinds of Social Work programs at WMU. That includes a standard master of social work, an advanced standing program, and an accelerated program, too. There are a few classes that are available virtually. Learn more and sign up for a virtual information session here.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, those are just a few of the great programs WMU offers. To see a full list, visit their website here.

Are you preparing for college tours within the next few years? Hopefully, this guide can help:

Made In Michigan College Tour Dates & Locations Explaining time and place for the concert stops during the College Tour by YN Jay and Sada Baby in Michigan.