There’s A Winter Festival Coming To Downtown Detroit

Fall seems to have come and gone quicker than we could process that it was here and prepare for the leaves to fall. Sweater weather has been very inconsistent as the temperatures have been up and down, not feeling like a normal Michigan Fall. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Winter is approaching much faster than all of us are ready to admit.

Detroit on the other hand is more than ready for the winter season to come and wants to make it enjoyable for all. A portion of downtown will be transformed into a Winter wonderland for the months of November, December, and January. Bringing in food, games, rides, music and so much more to the city streets is one way to celebrate the season.

Starting on November 11th and running until January 29th, the Monroe Street Midway will be transitioned into a Winter Festival. The Midway will be jam-packed with attractions to help everyone enjoy the snow, cold weather, and everything else that comes with the Winter season. The schedule does vary by month meaning they are open for operation and closed on different days during different months.

During November their schedule is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, closed Monday through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in December their schedule shifts a little bit and they're open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sundays, and then they're still open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lastly, in January their schedule changes for the last time, they're closed Mondays-Thursdays, they're open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be a plethora of options available to help attendees enjoy the festival meant to celebrate the coldest season of the year. From attractions like the artic slide, which is a 20-foot high and 80-foot long intertube slide, Puck-Putt, which is a combination of putt golf and hockey, shooting pucks into each of the nets on the nine-hole course, to even the winter bumper cars as you bump and slide trying not to slide out of the slippery rink, this festival will be stuffed with fun.

Of course, we can't forget the arcade games that will be there just like at any other festival. Try your hand at games like pop-a-shot, dodgeball, and more to win prizes and enjoy some friendly competition. I would assume that some of the festival regulars and favorites will be there in terms of food, but they are for sure serving burgers, pierogis, homemade chili, chicken sandwiches, and mac-and-cheese bites. Plus, they will have an assortment of gluten-free and vegan goodies.

Lastly, Santa himself will be making several appearances throughout the Winter taking photographs. Send your little ones to sit on Santa's lap, tell him what they want for Christmas, and get a picture with the wonderful bearded man, old St. Nicholas. Santa Claus will be available for photos from November 18 to December 22, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.