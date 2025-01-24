Winter in Michigan usually means that birds we love to watch in our backyards head south for the comforts of a warmer climate. However, some birds are year-round residents and have interesting strategies for beating the cold winter days in the Great Lakes state.

Here's How Birds In Michigan Survive Cold & Brutal Winter Weather

Freezing temperatures, less food, severe storms, and hungry predators make winter a harsh season for birds in Michigan. While many animals hibernate, resident birds stay in the same outdoor places. So it's a wonder that birds make it through the winter. But, wildlife officials say our feathered friends have many tricks to survive even the worst winter.

Experts say that to survive Michigan winters birds need to do two things: stay warm and find enough food. Birds stay warm by fluffing their feathers, huddling together, shivering, or finding refuge in tree hollows or dense foliage. But where do birds find food when sources are scarce during winter?

Birds often change their diets in winter to have enough to eat during the cold season. Many birds will eat more seeds, fruits, berries, or nuts. They will also store food by burying it in the ground or sticking it under leaves or bark.

Michigan residents are encouraged to help birds survive in harsh winter conditions by keeping their birdfeeders filled with plenty of bird seeds. Check the list below for birds that spend their winters in the Great Lakes state.

20+ Birds Around Michigan You'll See During The Winter While much of Michigan's bird populations head south for the winter, plenty stay here throughout the cold. Crazily enough, some even head North instead. Bird information courtesy of perkypet.com Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill