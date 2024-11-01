Are Window Tinting Laws Actually Enforced in Michigan?

Nothing is quite as clear as it seems.

And that includes Michigan's window tinting laws. I was always under the impression that was a big no-no in The Mitten, but maybe I'm the one who is misinformed. Let's clear things up!

I bought my car in Nebraska and got my windows tinted in Missouri, so when I moved back to Michigan I realized not changing updating my license and registration right away might not be the only thing that could possibly get me pulled over-- what about my window tint?

Don't get me wrong, my window tints have definitely come in handy during the hot Michigan summer that seems to be getting hotter each year; it's a nice thing to have in The Mitten but it's actually a necessity out in the Midwest.

So, what are the actual laws in Michigan regarding window tinting and does anyone really enforce them?

Ripped straight from the Michigan Vehicle Code sec. 257.709 a person shall not operate a motor vehicle with a:

...nonreflective film upon or in the front windshield, the side windows immediately adjacent to the driver or front passenger, or the sidewings adjacent to and forward of the driver or front passenger, except...if the material does not extend more than 4 inches from the top of the windshield, or lower than the shade band, whichever is closer to the top of the windshield

In layman's terms: You can have a tinted visor strip coming down 4 inches from the top of your windshield. When it comes to your front side windows, driver and passenger, only the top 4 inches of your window can be tinted.

Of course, I feel like obviously that would look pretty silly. I don't think I've even seen anyone driving around Michigan with only the top 4 inches of their front side windows tinted. Be for real!

As for the rear side windows and rearview windows?

A rear window or side window to the rear of the driver composed of, covered by, or treated with a material that creates a total solar reflectance of 35% or more in the visible light range, including a silver or gold reflective film.

Again, meaning your entire rear windows can be covered with a window tint but that window tint still needs to let in a certain degree of light, in this case 35% or more.

As to the original question regarding the enforcement of said window tinting laws it seems each municipality takes it on a case-by-case basis. While plenty of Michigan drivers openly admit to breaking this window tint laws it seems only a handful say they've actually had to face the consequences.

In spring 2024 the City Council in Ypsilanti, Michigan told law enforcement to not make traffic stops for minor infractions including window tint!

