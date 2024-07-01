Win a Family 4-Pack to Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek

School is out for the summer and the kids are already looking for things to do. WKFR has you covered for summer plans with the family. Every day in July, you have the chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. Binder Park Zoo offers you and the kids a place to explore and learn about all the animals; including giraffes, lemurs and zebras- and the list goes on and on.

What You Can Win

Every day there will be one winner who will win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Binder Park Zoo.

How to Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just enter the form here on our app:

Don't worry if you don't have our app, download the 103.3 WKFR mobile app and play along to win and good luck!

Winners will be contacted directly via the station.

*Promotion ends July 31, 2024.