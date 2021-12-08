Hear a Detroit concert in 1970 that was one of the Doors' greatest shows of all time, but got them banned from playing Detroit's legendary Cobo Hall ever again.



To say Jim Morrison was eccentric is an understatement. You might say he also had a problem with authority. The Lizard King was most famously arrested in Miami on March 1, 1969, and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, indecent exposure, public profanity, and public drunkenness. This was only one of six times Jim Morrison was arrested. No charges were filed after a May 8, 1970 concert at Cobo Arena in Detroit, but the Doors were invited to never come back.

Hear for yourself in the video below that this was one of the band's greatest performances. The Doors played all of their hits and then some. Jim was in fine voice, with Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, Robby Krieger impeccably mixed and in rhythm, providing the perfect accompaniment. John Sebastian (formerly of the Lovin' Spoonful) came out for the encore, which was almost as long as the entire set. That was precisely the problem. The epic 4+ hour show went more than an hour past curfew. Cobo Hall stewards forbid the band from ever playing the iconic Detroit venue again.

This March 1, 1969 concert was recorded, and parts of this first-rate show can be heard on the Doors' first two live albums Absolutely Live and Alive, She Cried. Setlist FM has the elongated cue sheet for the video below. You'll find the sound quality is most excellent too, remarkable for a 1970 recording. The uploader says "The highlight of tonight's performance is an articulate and unusually improvised version of "The End" in which Jim throws out all manner of poetry and song verses, but the band ends it all with a tremendous finale and Jim collapsing on stage as the crowd roars."

