Hoosiers will have one of the best chances of the year to view the International Space Station Friday night. The only thing that could ruin our chance to catch it streaking across the sky?

The weather.

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Indiana Could Get a Great View of the ISS Friday Night-- IF the Weather Cooperates

The ISS will appear as a bright star moving across the sky, with the flyover lasting up to nine minutes under clear conditions. Look for a very bright orb of light appearing in the southwest portion of the sky, and traveling toward the east-northeast.

Meteorologist Ross Ellet says the ISS will be nearly impossible to miss Friday night, assuming the clouds stay away:

This will occur in the golden twilight and last a maximum length of 9 minutes (8:31-8:40pm). The ISS will be very close to directly flying overhead. It will appear as a very bright star crossing the sky -- Meteorologist Ross Ellet via Facebook

But the real question is the forecast.

I'm just going to go ahead and take a wild guess that it's going to be cloudy. Just our luck! Same with the lunar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, any time there's something amazing taking place in the sky above Indiana, it's usually cloudy.

However, it's not all bad news!

The ISS actually flies overhead often, so Hoosiers will no doubt get another chance to view the ISS flyover soon. However, Friday's flyover is notable for the excellent viewing conditions as the space station is expected to be "very bright" in the night sky making it really stand out. However, current forecasts from the National Weather Service expect cloudy skies tonight.

ISSinfo.net is a great site for tracking the ISS whereabouts in real-time. Check it often to find the next time the ISS is expected to fly over your neighborhood.

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