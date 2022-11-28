The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now underway!

The international soccer (a.k.a. football) tournament has been held nearly every four years since 1930. In 2022, 32 teams from across the globe will compete in the middle eastern host country of Qatar for one of the most revered titles in all of soccer.

For the layman like me: this is essentially the Super Bowl of soccer.

Though soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world, I much prefer to watch American football! However, soccer-fever is nearly inescapable during this time of the year.

Soccer fans across west Michigan have been looking for the best watch parties in town to cheer on Team USA. If you're trying to catch your favorite matches here in the Kalamazoo area, here are 3 bars you should check out:

Viva Fajita - Portage

The self-described "Las Vegas inspired southwest restaurant" located along Portage Road is hosting various watch parties throughout the tournament with some starting as early as 11:00 a.m. Check out their game day specials, which of course include margaritas! Check out their lineup and specials here.

Central to the Kzoo bar scene, Shakespeare's is hosting watch parties for all USA World Cup games. With host country Qatar being 8 hours ahead of Kalamazoo, that means Shakespeare's will make a special exception and open earlier than their usual 3:00 p.m. Be sure to check their Facebook page for hours and specials!

Located downtown in the Radisson, Old Burdick's is a great place to watch the game-- no matter which sport you're watching! The bar and grill is hosting watch parties for selection World Cup games. Plus, they have wing specials on Mondays!

