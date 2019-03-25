You know when your travel every hotel has those small bars of soap. You open it for a few showers, but how much of that soap really gets used and how much gets wasted? Hilton Hotels new Clean the World initiative has an ingenious plan to use that soap and not send it suds-and-all into a landfill.

The project is in conjunction with Clean the World, a social organization that distributes soap to communities in need. Hilton said it will collect soap from its various hotels. The used soap is "crushed, sanitized and cut into new soap bars," according to the company.

Here are the Hotels that Hilton will be implementing the recycled soap incentive...

Home 2 Suites

Hilton Garden In

Double Tree by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Hampton

So what how far reaching is the Clean the World? According to a web page on the program,

“As one of the world’s most hospitable companies, we are always looking for ways to have a positive impact in the communities where we develop and serve millions of guests each year,” said Bill Duncan, global head, All Suites and Focused Service category, Hilton. “Our hotels were among the first in the industry to participate in soap recycling and have remained leaders in the global hygiene revolution, making the world a more hospitable place by empowering our Team Members and guests to eradicate preventable hygiene-related illnesses.” Clean the World’s mission aligns with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose initiative, the company’s corporate responsibility strategy. By 2030, Hilton commits to cut its environmental footprint in half to help protect the planet and double its social impact investment to drive positive change in communities. As part of these goals, Hilton has committed to send zero soap to landfill in addition to Hilton’s brand standards for Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton brands across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Editor's note: A previously published version of this story implied incorrectly that the recycled soap would be re-used by guests. We regret the error.