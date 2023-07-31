At What Point Can Someone Be Considered an Official Michigander?

As a transplant, I've often asked myself, "What will finally make me a Michigander?"

Okay, it's not that often. I've maybe thought about that once or twice but, I'm not alone. I recently stumbled upon a post on Michigan's Reddit thread that asked,

Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander? Moved here 3 years ago and I've fallen in love with this state. At what point can I say I'm a Michigander? (Yes I'm a resident with a Michigan license but I mean this in more of a symbolic sense). Thanks!!

Since I've also been here for about 3 years (no, I didn't post this), I ran to the comments to see what actual Michiganders said.

There are nearly 500 comments on this single thread but, here are a few of my favorite responses:

Becoming a Michigander 101: You must hate Ohio even if you don't totally understand why.

I will say, being able to use your hand to indicate what part of the state you're talking about is wildly convenient.

Well, I don't know if people will ever stop asking me why I moved to Michigan from Florida. Does that mean I'll never be a Michigander?

I'm honestly surprised "Ope" isn't on the state flag or our driver's licenses.

