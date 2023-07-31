At What Point Can Someone Be Considered an Official Michigander?
As a transplant, I've often asked myself, "What will finally make me a Michigander?"
Okay, it's not that often. I've maybe thought about that once or twice but, I'm not alone. I recently stumbled upon a post on Michigan's Reddit thread that asked,
Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander? Moved here 3 years ago and I've fallen in love with this state. At what point can I say I'm a Michigander? (Yes I'm a resident with a Michigan license but I mean this in more of a symbolic sense). Thanks!!
Since I've also been here for about 3 years (no, I didn't post this), I ran to the comments to see what actual Michiganders said.
Read More: Does Owning a Jeep Finally Make Me an Official Michigander?
There are nearly 500 comments on this single thread but, here are a few of my favorite responses:
Comment
by u/donethecockrowch from discussion Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander?
in Michigan
Becoming a Michigander 101: You must hate Ohio even if you don't totally understand why.
Comment
by u/BigDigger324 from discussion Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander?
in Michigan
I will say, being able to use your hand to indicate what part of the state you're talking about is wildly convenient.
Comment
by u/InsectLeather9992 from discussion Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander?
in Michigan
Well, I don't know if people will ever stop asking me why I moved to Michigan from Florida. Does that mean I'll never be a Michigander?
Comment
by u/herpderpley from discussion Genuine question: when can I call myself a Michigander?
in Michigan
I'm honestly surprised "Ope" isn't on the state flag or our driver's licenses.
Don't agree with these "rules" for becoming an official Michigander? Check out all of the responses to the above Reddit thread here.
No matter what state you're in, supporting local businesses is a sure way to become a part of the community. Here are a few in the West Michigan area: