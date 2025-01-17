Indiana has endured plenty of snow and frigid temperatures this winter which has many residents looking forward to longer days and warmer weather arriving in the Hoosier state. So when do we officially 'Spring Forward' in Indiana for Daylight Saving Time?

When Does Indiana Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time?

“Spring forward, fall back” is one of the sayings that helps you remember to set your clock in Indiana. Set it forward one hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour) and back one hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour).

According to the Farmer's Almanac, this general idea allows us to use natural daylight more effectively: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings while moving the clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings. So which day do we 'spring forward' in the Hoosier state?

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 9th at 2 a.m. On Saturday night, clocks are set forward 1 hour (i.e., losing one hour). And there will be more light in the evening.

The period after Daylight Saving Time begins and through the summer months is called “Daylight Time,” or "DT.” When It ends, we return to “Standard Time,” or “ST.”

Several attempts have been made to make daylight saving time permanent, but none have been successful. Most states continue to observe Daylight Saving Time, except Hawaii and Arizona.

