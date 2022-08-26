‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken.

To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a touring event and not for broadcast. However, guests will have the opportunity to audition to go on stage at the Fox Theatre. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more at every show. How cool is that?

Tickets are on sale now and start at $38. Group tickets are available as well. Doors will open at 6:30 PM the day of the event, with the show starting at 7:30 PM. For additional ticket information and to see a seating chart, click here. The exact date of the event is Saturday, October 22nd.

This will certainly be an exciting experience for 'Wheel of Fortune' fans. Although Pat Sajak and Vanna White won't be there the wheel and prizes will be. Think of how many times you have solved the word puzzles sitting on your couch - you now have the opportunity to solve them and actually win some amazing prizes.

Check out the two videos below, one featuring Vanna White and one video of what to expect when you attend 'Wheel of Fortune Live' in Detroit.

