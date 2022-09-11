What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:

COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress recognizes Colon as “The Magic Capital of the World” because magician supplies are manufactured there and famous magician Harry Blackstone is buried there. (Or is he?) Considering the name is pronounced like a well known internal organ, why not rename it Magic City? After all, the High School mascot is named “Magi”-a white rabbit wearing a black top hat.

FLUSHING, MI: Don’t get me wrong, I have family in Flushing. It’s a great place. That said, “Flushing” implies toilets or flushing fluids from pipes or car parts. Saying “flushing” hits like the word “moist” — cringe-worthy.

FRANKENMUTH, MI: German heritage aside, Frankenmuth is well-known for Bronner’s & all things Christmas, right?! What’s baffling is there’s a Christmas, Michigan in the U.P! Simple fix for this one: Swap names!

Bavarian style house, Frankenmuth, Michigan. RiverNorthPhotography loading...

JUGVILLE, MI: This small town situated in Newaygo County, north of Grand Rapids has been around since the early 1900’s. Back in the day, people thought of jugs only as storage containers. Fast-forward to modern times and the name sounds unfortunate given society’s penchant for juvenile humor.

Get our free mobile app

HELL, MI: It’s always fun to tell people there’s a Hell, MI and have jokes ensue. This city is misnamed, in my opinion, given of our state history. Michigan’s admission to the Union was delayed by the Toledo War. In short, we gave up Toledo and the Upper Peninsula became part of Michigan. Since Ohio put us through “hell,” we should swap that name for Toledo and call it even.

See even more unique Michigan content in these galleries:

Look: Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story.

Flint's Historic Capitol Theatre Opened in 1928 - Then and Now Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre was built in 1927 and opened in 1928. It was renovated in 2017. See the before and after photos here.