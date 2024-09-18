As the summer season turns to fall in Michigan, there's a greater chance to spread certain illnesses as residents spend more time indoors. But while residents continue to enjoy the outdoors during these warmer days in the Great Lakes state, officials warn to beware of a deadly virus that's spreading in more Michigan counties.

Cases Climb Of Deadly Disease Confirmed In More Michigan Counties

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), recent data shows a sharp rise in mosquito-borne viruses in Michigan such as Jamestown Canyon, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). And officials warn human cases of another mosquito-borne virus have now been detected in several counties.

Another human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) was recently confirmed in Michigan, this time in Calhoun County. That brings the total number of human cases of WNV to 14 in Michigan since July. According to the CDC, while most people infected with WNV show no symptoms, mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. WNV can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death.

MDDHS is urging Michigan residents to to protect themselves from the virus by preventing mosquito bites. When heading outside, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants, and using an EPA-registered insect repellant that contains DEET is also recommended. Residents can also follow the tips below to potentially help keep mosquitos away while enjoying the outdoors.

