These West Michigan Parks Offer Free Wi-Fi Access For Visitors

Bring your work with you!

Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or taking a quick break you can stay connected while enjoying the fresh air as these parks across West Michigan now offer free wi-fi access for visitors.

Get our free mobile app

I know it sounds kind of funny but hear me out; there are plenty of reasons to need wi-fi while outdoors. For example, you may require the internet to access your favorite playlist while jogging or perhaps you want to take your work outdoors on a beautiful spring day. For some residents free public wi-fi may be the only thing keeping them connected.

Read More: New Deal Brings High-Speed Internet to Rural Michigan

Read More: New Deal Brings High-Speed Internet to Rural Michigan

One town that offers such amenities is Coldwater, Michigan, who began supplying wi-fi access to two of its local parks in June 2020. Of the service West Michigan resident Quinn Bouwkamp told the Coldwater Public Board of Utilities,

Being able to give [my dog Chief] the time outside we both needed while still being productive has been a blessing...I love being outdoors, and having to work inside on the computer without being able to walk outside and hang out there has been tough. Now...I get a little balance of both, and it’s great for Chief as well.

The next time you're visiting one of these cities in West Michigan remember to keep connected!

West Michigan Parks With Free Wi-Fi Access It's the 21st century which means you don't have to sacrifice your internet connection to enjoy the great outdoors. Here are area parks offering free wi-fi access to the public. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon