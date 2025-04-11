Community Centers Shelter Evacuees in West Michigan Gas Crisis

Officials say over 5,000 West Michigan residents are left without natural gas or hot water and it could take days to fix.

Thankfully, several area community centers are offering respite for evacuees and those affected by the leak including the local aquatic center. Here's what we know so far:

Oops! This mistake is causing a big headache for West Michigan residents located near the lakeshore. MLive reports on Wednesday April 9, 2025 Michigan Gas Utilities (MGU) were alerted to a major leak in a transmission pipeline which services the Fennville and Saugatuck/Douglas area.

What Caused the Leak?

The City of Fennville says the damage was caused when an excavator being used by nearby construction crews struck the transmission line while digging. Adds the City,

we are thankful no one was injured in the minor explosion - and that public safety was able to get the scene secured quickly!

According to Michigan Gas Utilities nearly 200 crews from Michigan, Indiana, and across the Midwest were brought in assess the damage and turn off every single meter at affected homes and businesses. While MGU says the process to resolving this situation is a three-phase process and customers should expect to be without gas service for the next several days.

Local Community Shelters

Thankfully, several local groups and community centers have stepped up to help residents in the interim. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Third Coast Community Church providing warm snacks, cots, blankets, and basic supplies to residents; there is one shower available at the church. The Holland Aquatic Center is also offering a hot shower to residents with proof of residence in the outage area.

The City of Fennville is leaving phone lines open at city hall 24/7 during the emergency at (269) 561-8321. Find official updates and additional resources here.

