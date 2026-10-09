Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis has been quietly holding local stories since 1867, with some monuments telling tales through their artistry alone.

Some grave markers make you pause. Others make you look twice just to figure out what you’re seeing.

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At Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, Michigan, beautifully detailed monuments turn a historic burial ground into an unexpected showcase of art. One in particular looks as if it belongs in a dark fairy tale.

The History of Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis

According to BlackMonument.com, Oak Lawn Cemetery was established in 1867 on 12 acres. It eventually grew to 40 acres, with approximately 10,000 burials. You'll find it at the northeast corner of South Nottawa Street and East South Street.

Among those laid to rest here are Civil War veterans and generations of local families. Their monuments help tell the story of this Southwest Michigan community, sometimes through remarkably intricate stonework.

Spooky and Gorgeous Grave Markers in Sturgis, and Colon Michigan

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A Sturgis Grave Marker That Looks Like a Fairy-Tale Tree

The monument that really catches my eye looks like a tall, broken tree trunk, with carved vines winding around it. The detail is beautiful, a little eerie, and worth a closer look.

This isn't your typical headstone. It's the kind of craftsmanship that makes you wonder how much time and care went into creating it.

@rachalorian on TikTok @rachalorian on TikTok

The monument marks the burial place of James M. Weatherwax, who was born in 1864 and died in 1927. It also commemorates Spencer F. Weatherwax, who died in 1951, and Thelma Weatherwax, who died in 1991.

Behind that striking design are real names, a family history, and memories that have outlasted generations.

@rachalorian on TikTok @rachalorian on TikTok

A Closer Look at Oak Lawn Cemetery

There's something haunting about Oak Lawn Cemetery, but the artistry is what stays with you. These monuments are reminders that even a place associated with endings can hold stories worth discovering.

For a closer look at the Weatherwax monument and this historic Sturgis cemetery, check out the TikTok videos from @rachalorian below.

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