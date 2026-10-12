FBI Detroit Seeks Fugitives Wanted For Fraud, Foreign Agent Activity, And Iran Export Schemes
The FBI Detroit office is hunting several fugitives right now, including people accused of defrauding the government and of illegal exports to Iran.
FBI's Detroit field office is handling all of the cases below. Please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office with any information.
Michigan's Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI
Natalya Burlinova
- Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue/Gray
- Gender: Female
- Nationality: Russian
- Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government
On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.
Click here for more information.
Darren Anthony Robinson
- Date of Birth: January 31, 1970
- Hair Color: Bald
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering
On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
Tap here for more information.
Read More: Michigan Residents: Change These 20 Passwords Immediately
Yanlai Zhong, aka Sydney Chung (Reward of up to $15 Million)
- Date of Birth: February 12, 1983
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Gender: Male
- Race: Asian
- Wanted For: On January 31, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Zhong in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after he was charged with Conspiracy.
Yanlai Zhong, aka Sydney Chung, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that he unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export-controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).
Click here for more information.
Emily Liu, Baoxia Lau, Emily Lau, Baojuan Liu
- Date of Birth: September 10, 1981
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Gender: Female
- Race: Asian
- Wanted For: On January 30, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Liu in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy; Unlawful Export of U.S.-Origin Goods to Iran; Smuggling Goods from the United States; Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations; Submitting False or Misleading Export Information; and Aiding and Abetting.
Baoxia "Emily" Liu is wanted for her alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that she unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export-controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).
Click here for more information.
FBI Seeking Information For These Michigan Victims
Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,
On July 5, 2013, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle on the 600 block of Washington Street, Traverse City, Michigan, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.
Tap here for more information.
Jerome Deshaun Ezell
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,
On November 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. Ezell’s vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox, was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street in Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Ezell's infant son in the vehicle but did not find Ezell. On December 12, 2018, Ezell's remains were discovered in a wooded area of 1-94 in Van Buren County.
Tap here��for more information.
If you have any information on one of the cases above, please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here.
Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan's Most Wanted: October 2026
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
The 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow