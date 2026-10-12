The FBI Detroit office is hunting several fugitives right now, including people accused of defrauding the government and of illegal exports to Iran.

FBI's Detroit field office is handling all of the cases below. Please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office with any information.

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Michigan's Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI

FBI.gov and Canva NATALIA BURLINOVA

Natalya Burlinova

Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue/Gray

Gender: Female

Nationality: Russian

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government

On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.

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FBI.gov and Canva DARREN ANTHONY ROBINSON

Darren Anthony Robinson

Date of Birth: January 31, 1970

Hair Color: Bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering

On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

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Read More: Michigan Residents: Change These 20 Passwords Immediately

Read More: Michigan Residents: Change These 20 Passwords Immediately

Yanlai Zhong, aka Sydney Chung (Reward of up to $15 Million)

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva

Date of Birth: February 12, 1983

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Race: Asian

Wanted For: On January 31, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Zhong in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after he was charged with Conspiracy.

Yanlai Zhong, aka Sydney Chung, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that he unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export-controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

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Emily Liu, Baoxia Lau, Emily Lau, Baojuan Liu

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva

Date of Birth: September 10, 1981

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Female

Race: Asian

Wanted For: On January 30, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Liu in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy; Unlawful Export of U.S.-Origin Goods to Iran; Smuggling Goods from the United States; Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations; Submitting False or Misleading Export Information; and Aiding and Abetting.

Baoxia "Emily" Liu is wanted for her alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that she unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export-controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

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FBI Seeking Information For These Michigan Victims

FBI.gov and Canva KELLY BOYCE-HURLBERT

Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On July 5, 2013, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle on the 600 block of Washington Street, Traverse City, Michigan, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

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FBI.gov and Canva JEROME DESHAUN EZELL

Jerome Deshaun Ezell

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On November 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. Ezell’s vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox, was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street in Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Ezell's infant son in the vehicle but did not find Ezell. On December 12, 2018, Ezell's remains were discovered in a wooded area of 1-94 in Van Buren County.

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If you have any information on one of the cases above, please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here.