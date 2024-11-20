Thanksgiving in Michigan means spending time with family and friends as we load our plates with our favorite appetizers, main course dishes, and desserts. And while most Thanksgiving dinners include popular choices, some side dishes on Michigan tables may not be so common.

Weird Thanksgiving Sides That Are Somehow Michigan Favorites

Every Michigan family does Thanksgiving differently, but a recent study shows a shared love of Thanksgiving side dishes – with most people ranking them above the main dish. And there are several winners this year for the most beloved Thanksgiving side dish and some outside of the usual choices.

This year, the top Thanksgiving sides in the U.S. include mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, mac and cheese, and Michigan's favorite side dish: sweet potato casserole. While those are usually the standby choices for an incredible Thanksgiving dinner, people bring other interesting choices to the dinner table this year.

According to Google Trends, some states have unexpected favorite Thanksgiving side dishes such as Ramen noodle salad, pumpkin risotto, stuffed mushrooms, and bacon-wrapped green beans. And Michigan is not without its own unconventional choices.

Michigan does one thing well for Thanksgiving; make anything into a 'salad'. And it's not a holiday if we don't add cranberries and marshmallows to almost any dish to make it more 'Thanksgiving'. Check the list below to see if any of your favorite side dishes land on the list of most loved (and unusual) Thanksgiving sides.

10 Weird Thanksgiving Sides That Are Michigan Favorites