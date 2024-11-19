Was The Decatur on the Famous M.A.S.H. Signpost Decatur Michigan?

Was one of the most popular TV shows of the 70's giving a little nod to a tiny Michigan village?

Growing up in Decatur, Michigan I was told by many that someone from my small town had worked on the set of M.A.S.H. That is how they explained the "Decatur 9,412 MI" on the signpost.

If you're unfamiliar with the signpost from M.A.S.H. you can click here to see it. (Due to copy-write laws I'm unable to post the photo in this article.

Locations Listed on the M.A.S.H. Sign

Boston

Seoul – 34 miles, 54 kilometers

Coney Island – 7033 miles

San Francisco – 5426 kilometers

Tokyo – 259 miles, 414 kilometers

Burbank – 5610 miles

Death Valley – 6116 miles

Indianapolis – 6779 miles

Toledo – 6418

Decatur – 9412 miles

Seoul – 34 miles, 54 kilometers

Honolulu – 4548 miles

READ MORE: Decatur High School Senior Appears on Kelly Clarkson Show

READ MORE: Decatur High School Senior Appears on Kelly Clarkson Show

I thought it would be easy to figure out which Decatur it is by the distance. It turns out the distances for each city on the sign are incorrect. So, that's a dead end. People from Decatur, George, and Decatur, Illinois claim it as theirs. There are 17 cities named Decatur in the United States. Were the people from my hometown just doing the same thing?

The only person from Michigan in the cast was Harry Morgan who graduated from Muskegon High School in 1933 according to Wikipedia.

20th Annual Golden Boot Awards Getty Images loading...

At this point, I can't find any evidence that the Decatur on that sign isn't my hometown in Southwest Michigan. I'm claiming it as ours until someone shows me proof otherwise.

10 TV Shows Based In Michigan Gallery Credit: YouTube