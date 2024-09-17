WARNING: Frozen Waffles Recalled From Michigan And Indiana Stores

Many families in Michigan and Indiana keep frozen waffles on hand for a quick, and convenient breakfast option. But residents in Michigan and Indiana are urged to check their freezers for a brand that has recently recalled thousands of frozen waffles from stores.

Frozen Waffles Recalled From Michigan And Indiana Stores

According to Newsweek, a voluntary recall of 7,300 boxes of frozen waffles has recently been issued "due to the potential presence of soft plastic film", according to a recent statement from Kodiak Cakes LLC. The statement says the waffles were shipped to several states including Michigan and Indiana and includes the following products:

The recall includes the Kodiak Power Waffles Buttermilk and Vanilla Waffles 40 count with UPC code ‘7 05599 01920 3’ on their boxes and expire on Jan. 1, 2026. The recall is designated at a “Class II” status, meaning the waffles may cause adverse health reactions in those who come into contact with them.

According to the recent recall alert, the products were sold at Costco Warehouses in the Midwest Region. These include Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. No other Kodiak products have been reported to have this issue and the statement says that no illnesses or injuries have been reported due to the recall. Costco has urged customers to return any unused products to your local store for a full refund. Customers can also reach Kodiak via email or phone at flapjacks@kodiakcakes.com or (801) 328-4067.

