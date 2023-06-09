Ever wanted to watch movies aboard a legit WWII-era warship? If so, you're in luck!

Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits the WWII era landing ship tank the USS LST-393. Currently a floating Veterans museum, what's most impressive about the USS LST-393 is she's only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in its original form out of all 1,051 tanks that were built.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to continued restoration efforts the LST-393 is still around today to serve as a memorial to the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country. She also carries on their legacy by educating future generations and bringing our nation's history to life.

Oh, and you can also watch movies there too!

Mark Frankhouse TSM/Canva Mark Frankhouse TSM/Canva loading...

Movies on Deck

In addition to tours and special events, the USS LST-393 also hosts a family-friendly movie series on the deck! According to the museum the movie series is now in its 17th year thanks to the continued support of local families and businesses.

The museum has announced the line-up for this year's Friday night Movies on Deck series and it does not disappoint! This year you can expect to see showings of the original Top Gun on June 23, Guardians of the Galaxy on July 7, and The Blues Brothers on August 4.

Movies are shown on a huge screen on the top deck of the warship and are free of charge, though donations are encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, with snacks and sodas available for purchase to enjoy during the screening. Showtime starts at dusk!

What an incredibly unique experience and it's only just a short drive away. Find more details for the 2023 Movies on Deck series here.

Take A Look At Lake Michigan's USS LST 393, Which Took Troops To Normandy on D-Day The USS LST 393 is one of only 2 remaining LST which supplied troops and goods to soldiers in WWII out of the 1,051 that were made. This ship also serves as a museum of wars past.