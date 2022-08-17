If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so.

Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website.

Constructed in 1969, Copper Peak's upper observation platform is 1782 feet above sea level. You can get a 360-degree view of the Midwest and Canada within a 40 miles radius.

"Once at the top, visitors can enjoy the highest, most awe-inspiring, unobstructed vista in the Midwest overlooking over 2500 square miles, 3 states, and even Canada on a clear day."

There is a 18-story elevator ride that takes less than a minute to reach the top of the peak.

Besides the Adventure Ride, if you are an experienced bike rider, Copper Peak offers the Mountain Bike Trails.

Staring at the base of the ski jump hill, the bike ride takes you down the Black River. Once you reach the river, the trail leads you on a 600 upward trek to the top of the ski jump.

If you want more details about the mountain bike trails, you can visit Sisu Dirt Crew's website.

You can visit the Adventure Ride now until the middle of October daily. As long as there is clear weather, the hours you can visit are from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Ticket Prices:

Adult = $25

Students 14 and under = $10

Kids under 5 = Free.99

If you want to up to date with what is happening at Copper Peak, here is where you can join their email list.

