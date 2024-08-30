Walmart stores are a convenient one-stop shop for many Indiana residents. We might pay attention to the music playing in the aisles while shopping, but we should pay attention when we hear codes over the intercom. If you hear 'code brown' over the loudspeaker at a Walmart in the Hoosier state, it's best to leave immediately as it could save your life.

If You Hear Code Brown At An Indiana Walmart, Leave Immediately

According to Common Cents Mom, Walmart codes are often used at Indiana stores and other locations for general purposes, like communicating customer service activities, spills, stocking shelves, and sales and discounts. Most of the codes include colors or numbers and there are a couple of code words. These codes can also help alert employees and customers of potential danger, especially a code brown alert.

A potential danger that has made headlines across the U.S. is mass shootings in public places including grocery stores. A "Code Brown" is used if the store is targeted by a threat such as an active shooter. There are other serious alerts such as a "Code Adam". This alerts employees to follow protocols such as locking down the store in the event of a missing or abducted child. "Code Adam" was named after Adam Walsh, who was abducted from a Sears in Florida in 1994, according to Missing Kids. There are several codes for serious situations, but some are for general purposes. Check out the list below to break down what each one means.

