Many Indiana residents rely on their local Walmart, as the big box store offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience. And Walmart will now make shopping at all Indiana locations even more convenient with a new, alternative shopping cart.

Walmart Rolling Out New Inclusive Carts At All Indiana Locations

Walmart stores in Indiana have recently made small changes to make a big impact by providing a more inclusive shopping experience for all guests. According to Walmart's website, all locations have sensory-friendly shopping hours to make shopping less stimulating for people with sensory processing disorders, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and post-traumatic stress disorder. And now more than 8,000 new carts will arrive at Walmart stores to offer an inclusive and accessible shopping experience.

According to Progressive Grocer, Caroline's carts will soon be available at Walmart and help shoppers navigate its stores more easily. According to a statement from Walmart:

“Equipping our stores with Caroline’s Carts provides some relief to parents and caregivers who need this tool and know it’s available at their Walmart. Whether they’re caring for someone with a disability or a temporary injury, the carts support our customers when and how they need it every time they come through our doors.”

Carloine's carts are now available at several Walmart locations in the Hoosier state. All Walmart stores in Indiana will be equipped with Caroline's Carts by early 2025.

