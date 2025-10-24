Many Michigan cities are communities to call home, offering some of the nation's top schools, places to work, and a variety of activities and entertainment to enjoy. And one Michigan city is among the top 100 safest places to live in the U.S.

One Michigan City Now Ranks Among The 100 Safest In America

WalletHub released its annual list of America's safest cities, based on three key factors: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial security. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety, and one Michigan city makes the list for affordability, low crime rates, and an enhanced quality of life.

#82 Grand Rapids, Michigan

Multiple factors have contributed to Grand Rapids' reputation and residents' sense of security. And it's more than just crime rate data that makes Grand Rapids one of America's safest cities. According to Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo:

“When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate, or risk of natural disasters. The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety. Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness.”

Grand Rapids was also recognized as one of America's "best-run cities" in 2025 by WalletHub. This ranking praised the city's effective use of its budget to prioritize public safety, housing, and infrastructure.

