Glow Expo: Your Ultimate Health & Beauty Experience
Join us for the Glow Expo, the premier health and beauty event of the year! Sponsored by West Michigan Plastic Surgery, this one-day extravaganza brings together industry experts, cutting-edge products, and innovative treatments to help you look and feel your best.
What to Expect at Glow Expo:
- Interactive workshops on skincare, makeup, and wellness
- Product demonstrations from top beauty brands
- Health screenings and consultations
- Nutrition and wellness experts
- Exclusive discounts on products and services
- Vendors selling apparel, jewelry and unique gifts
Glow Expo Event Details:
- When: Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Where: Delta Hotel by Marriott Kalamazoo, 2747 South 11th Street
- Time: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM
VIP tickets are on sale now for $20! Your ticket includes an extra hour to mingle and shop, a swag bag, and one drink ticket. General Admission tickets are FREE but you still want to register for a chance to win a special prize! Don't miss this opportunity to transform your health and beauty routine.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.