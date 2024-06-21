Glow Expo: Your Ultimate Health &#038; Beauty Experience

Glow Expo: Your Ultimate Health & Beauty Experience

Join us for the Glow Expo, the premier health and beauty event of the year! Sponsored by West Michigan Plastic Surgery, this one-day extravaganza brings together industry experts, cutting-edge products, and innovative treatments to help you look and feel your best.

What to Expect at Glow Expo:

  • Interactive workshops on skincare, makeup, and wellness
  • Product demonstrations from top beauty brands
  • Health screenings and consultations
  • Nutrition and wellness experts
  • Exclusive discounts on products and services
  • Vendors selling apparel, jewelry and unique gifts

Glow Expo Event Details:

  • When: Sunday, August 25, 2024
  • Where: Delta Hotel by Marriott Kalamazoo, 2747 South 11th Street
  • Time: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM
VIP tickets are on sale now for $20! Your ticket includes an extra hour to mingle and shop, a swag bag, and one drink ticket. General Admission tickets are FREE but you still want to register for a chance to win a special prize! Don't miss this opportunity to transform your health and beauty routine.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

 

