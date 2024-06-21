Glow Expo: Your Ultimate Health & Beauty Experience

Join us for the Glow Expo, the premier health and beauty event of the year! Sponsored by West Michigan Plastic Surgery, this one-day extravaganza brings together industry experts, cutting-edge products, and innovative treatments to help you look and feel your best.

What to Expect at Glow Expo:

Interactive workshops on skincare, makeup, and wellness

Product demonstrations from top beauty brands

Health screenings and consultations

Nutrition and wellness experts

Exclusive discounts on products and services

Vendors selling apparel, jewelry and unique gifts

Glow Expo Event Details:

When: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Where: Delta Hotel by Marriott Kalamazoo, 2747 South 11th Street

Time: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM

VIP tickets are on sale now for $20! Your ticket includes an extra hour to mingle and shop, a swag bag, and one drink ticket. General Admission tickets are FREE but you still want to register for a chance to win a special prize! Don't miss this opportunity to transform your health and beauty routine.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.