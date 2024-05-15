80’s Pop Star Tiffany Has a Huge Michigan Connection

Tiffany will be live on stage in Paw Paw this summer. But did you know the songwriting of a Niles, Michigan man launched Tiffany's career?

Pop star Tiffany ruled radio airplay in the late 80s with her 6 Billboard Hot 100 hits. She also ruled my wall with many posters, but I digress. This 80's hitmaker will perform live at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw on July 12th, 2024. She had 4 top 10 hits and two number 1s. Tiffany was just 15 years old when her first single released in August of 1987 paved the way for huge success. Tiffany's first number-one hit was a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells 1967 hit "I Think We're Alone Now."

Before forming his band Tommy James and the Shondells, Tommy moved to Niles, Michigan with his family at the age of 11. Tommy's band had a whopping 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including 8 top 10s and 2 number ones. Rumor has it, that Tommy is currently a Niles resident. Other songs by Tommy James and the Shondells that had hit covers include: "Mony Mony" (covered by Billy Idol,) and "Crimson and Clover" (covered by Joan Jett and Prince.)

If you are planning on attending the Tiffany concert at Warner Vineyard's beautiful outdoor venue on July 12th, click here for more info and tickets. Be ready to hear songs like her number-one hits "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been" and her top 10 hits "I Saw Him Standing There" and "All This Time."

