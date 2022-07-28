Best Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan 2022

We're looking for the best hairstylists from South Haven to Marshall and all places in between. Nominate your favorite now.

In my opinion, there are fewer people I show more loyalty to than the person that cuts and style my hair. So, let's take a minute and show our favorite hairstylists some much-deserved love by nominating them below.

Favorite Southwest Michigan Hairstylists of 2022 Poll Rules

For the purpose of this poll Southwest Michigan will include the following counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Calhoun, St. Joseph, and Branch.

Only one nomination per person is needed. Multiple nominations do NOT count as votes.

The nomination period ends on Monday, August 8th, 2022.

The voting period will run from Monday, August 8th thru Monday, August 22nd, 2022.

Nominations must include the name of the hairstylist, salon, or business they work for and the city they work in. If a nomination is incomplete it will not be added to the poll.

While we patiently wait for the 2022 voting to begin, check out last year's results below.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

#5. Krystal Kirsch at Identities Salon in Kalamazoo grabbed 4.82% of the vote.

#4. Amy Williams at 3 West Salon in Portage received 5.13% of the vote.

#3. Shana Goheen at Identities Salon in Kalamazoo got 5.23% of the vote.

#2. Taylor Roblyer at Hairworks 404 in Allegan received 7.28% of the vote.

#1. Lisa Bell at Hair Designs by Lisa in Battle Creek cut the competition out with 8.82% of the vote.

See where your favorite hairstylist landed on last year's poll by clicking the button below.

