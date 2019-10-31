Virtue Cider in Fennville Moves Toward Solar Power
When Virtue Cider, the craft cidery in Fennville says it has "gone green," that's more than just some apples. The Anheuser-Busch owned business "just completed the installation of a 78-kilowatt (kW) solar array next to its cider houses," according to its PR, "and this means that more than half of its purchased electricity will be coming from renewable sources and is equivalent to 150,000 pounds of CO2 avoided each year."
"Apples are solar powered after all, and now Virtue Cider is too. The new solar array includes 200 panels installed on the north side of Cider House 1, which will help offset the company’s already very low electricity use for its cidermaking and farm operations. The array will be capturing over 100,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean, renewable electricity each year, helping to offset 58% of Virtue’s current electricity usage." - Virtue Cider
Virtue says its new solar project contributes to Michigan’s goal to produce 15 percent of all electricity from renewable sources by 2021 as part of the State’s Renewable Portfolio Standard.