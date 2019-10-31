Virtue Cider in Fennville Moves Toward Solar Power

When Virtue Cider, the craft cidery in Fennville says it has "gone green," that's more than just some apples. The Anheuser-Busch owned business "just completed the installation of a 78-kilowatt (kW) solar array next to its cider houses," according to its PR, "and this means that more than half of its purchased electricity will be coming from renewable sources and is equivalent to 150,000 pounds of CO2 avoided each year."