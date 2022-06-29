Viral Video: This Racoon In Ohio Couldn’t Handle His Moonshine

If you drink alcohol you've probably found yourself at some point in life down on your hands and knees, over a toilet wondering Why did I do this to myself?

That same situation happened recently in Ohio and has now gone viral on the social media app TikTok. Except it wasn't a human it was a racoon.

Racoon In Ohio Gets Wasted Of Of Moonshine

In a video posted by just1mike on TikTok, you can see an adult racoon laying on a glass table with its head hanging over the edge. I feel bad for racoon because I've been there and know that feeling of trying to stop the spins.

As the video zooms in you're able to see that the racoon is in fact alive and breathing.

He's not moving and its because he went to town on a bottle of moonshine that was left out overnight

The racoon got drunk off of Old Smokey Butter Pecan Moonshine

The Comment Section Had Me Cracking Up

That’s definitely Rocket from guardians of the galaxy - Bfergu3

VIDEO: Racoon In Ohio Gets Wasted Of Of Moonshine