Viral Video: This Racoon In Ohio Couldn’t Handle His Moonshine

Credit: Just1Mike via TikTok

If you drink alcohol you've probably found yourself at some point in life down on your hands and knees, over a toilet wondering Why did I do this to myself?

That same situation happened recently in Ohio and has now gone viral on the social media app TikTok. Except it wasn't a human it was a racoon.

Racoon In Ohio Gets Wasted Of Of Moonshine

In a video posted by just1mike on TikTok, you can see an adult racoon laying on a glass table with its head hanging over the edge. I feel bad for racoon because I've been there and know that feeling of trying to stop the spins.

Credit: Just1Mike via TikTok
As the video zooms in you're able to see that the racoon is in fact alive and breathing.

Credit: Just1Mike via TikTok
He's not moving and its because he went to town on a bottle of moonshine that was left out overnight

Credit: Just1Mike via TikTok
The racoon got drunk off of Old Smokey Butter Pecan Moonshine

Credit: Just1Mike via TikTok
The Comment Section Had Me Cracking Up

  • That’s definitely Rocket from guardians of the galaxy - Bfergu3
  • Rocket is contemplating life decisions RN... - Jason
  • Give bro a blanket and a bottle of water what kind of host are you - Nathan Homme

  • there's something about holding your head over the edge that helps stop the spins - Amy Jaxtheimer

  • He’ll be fine. My ex used to do this all the time. - user9557997525559

  • Is that a easier way to trap them - Jennkuehner1988

  • He's gonna need some Gatorade when he wakes up fr - Sara Holcomb

VIDEO: Racoon In Ohio Gets Wasted Of Of Moonshine

