I’ll admit when I get behind the wheel I tend to have a lead foot. When I turned 16 I found myself being pulled over by the Michigan state police for going way faster than the posted speed limit.

I might have been a young and dumb teenager but I can’t help but wonder what these guys were thinking when they started doing burnouts right in front of a Michigan police station.

THREE MEN WERE ARRESTED FOR DOING BURNOUTS IN POLICE PARKING LOT

Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin tells Local 4 that was looking out the window of his office when he witnessed three different drivers in the parking lot spinning their tires and doing burnouts

Police chief Issa Shannon shared what he did when he saw the three vehicles doing dangerous burnouts

“When this happened, I was in my office and I could hear the sounds, and so were some of my other members of the department. I literally looked out my window and saw these kids doing the burnout right in front of the police station. People were hanging out the windows of the cars while they sped away.”

POLICE WERE ABLE TO CATCH THE DRIVER'S

Dearborn police were able to see their license plates and as a result, all three drivers were arrested for reckless driving, The three cars were impounded, and two were forfeited to police.

WHAT IS THE CHARGE FOR RECKLESS DRIVING IN MICHIGAN

According to drivinglaws.org Generally, reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Michigan. Convicted motorists typically face up to 93 days in jail and/or a maximum $500 fine.

DEARBORN POLICE CHIEF IS CRACKING DOWN ON DANGEROUS DRIVING

In five months as the police chief Issa Shahin has been focused on putting a stop to dangerous driving. Since then, hazardous moving violations are up 680%.

Police chief Issa Shannon also had this to say about reckless driving.

“If you’re reckless driving and I want to be clear here if you’re driving recklessly and you’re putting people’s lives in danger, your car’s going to be pulled over, you’re going to be arrested, your car’s going to be impounded, and if it meets the criteria, the vehicle will be forfeited, if you’re putting other people’s lives at risk."

