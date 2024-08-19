Customers Report Multiple Cell Outages in Allegan County, Michigan

Residents of Allegan County reported experiencing cell and data issues Monday morning.

This comes just days after customers in Kalamazoo County and the greater Battle Creek area experienced similar outages. Are the two related? Here's what we know so far:

In case you were wondering: no, it's not just you!

On Monday, August 19 I opened my local Allegan County Informed Facebook page to get caught up on the goings-on in my hometown. I, like everyone else, am eagerly awaiting the opening of Allegan's first roundabout.

However, I noticed a group of folks inquiring about cell and data issues with their local providers:

screenshot allegan county informed 81924 Screenshot Allegan County Informed, Facebook loading...

Talk about déjà vu! That's near identical to what myself and countless other residents in Battle Creek, Decatur, and Kalamazoo County experienced last Thursday. What's going on now?

August 15 Outage

Around 2:30 pm. Verizon customers including myself noticed we had zero bars of service and were in SOS mode-- that's never good. While multiple outages were reported the only official word from Verizon was service could possibly be restored in 12-24 hours. Thankfully service was restored about 11:30 p.m. that night.

However, it wasn't limited to Verizon customers. The Kalamazoo County Sherriff's Office posted the following notice during the outage:

8/15/24--The Verizon Wireless network is experiencing major service degradation issues in the Kalamazoo area.If you have carriers using the network, including Verizon Wireless, Spectrum Mobile, US Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Total Wireless, Lively, or potentially TracFone, and are unable to make an emergency voice call or text to 9-1-1, please try to connect to Wi-Fi service(s) and retry again.

Allegan County Outage

Verizon is apparently aware of the interruption to service. Customers will currently get the following message when checking the Verizon network status:

Verizon network status allegan screenshot, Verizon.com loading...

Spectrum customers in Allegan County are also experiencing trouble with home wi-fi:

screenshot allegan county informed 081924 screenshot Allegan County Informed, Facebook loading...

According to WWMT the Kalamazoo County outage was caused by a 3rd party vendor which cut a fiber cable. No word on whether the issues in Allegan County are related.

Update from Charter Communications:

