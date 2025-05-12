You can legally drive a lawn mower or an electric scooter on Michigan roads, but not these 3 vehicles.

I don't know about you, but I was surprised to learn that you can drive a lawn mower on most Michigan roads without getting in trouble with the law. There is a special exemption for farm-related equipment that creates a loophole for riding lawn mowers.

I also didn't expect to find out that electric scooters are legal too. There are special rules. For example, you can only drive an electric scooter on roads with a speed limit not exceeding 45 MPH.

Let's take a look at the 3 that are banned from driving on Michigan roads.

3 Vehicles That Are Banned From Michigan Roads

Golf carts are banned from Michigan roads. Photo by Illán Riestra Nava on Unsplash loading...

Golf Carts

There may be a local ordinance in some small communities that will allow golf carts on roads. However, in those cases, the speed limit on that road cannot exceed 30 MPH, as golf carts generally don't go faster than 15 MPH. But generally, it is considered illegal to drive golf carts on Michigan roads.

You cannot drive go carts on Michigan roads. Canva loading...

Go-karts

I couldn't find any exceptions for this one. Go-karts are simply not allowed on Michigan roadways under any circumstances.

You cannot drive dirt bikes on Michigan roads. Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash loading...

Dirt Bikes

Dirt Bikes are considered ORVs (Off-Road Vehicles) in the state of Michigan. You drive on specific trails and very few roads with an ORV license, according to Michigan.gov. However, it is generally considered illegal to drive a dirt bike on a Michigan road.

Do you think it should be legal to drive one of the vehicles listed above on Michigan roads? Let us know in the comments.

