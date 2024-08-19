Huge Vampire Coven in Ohio Gets Netflix Documentary

Netflix is about to drop a documentary that might show the world that Ohio is more creepy than we thought. And that is saying something.

Joshua Rofé, who directed the 2021 Bob Ross doc has now set his sights on a murder mystery that took place in 1994 at a Goth club in Dayton, Ohio. This documentary titled "Vampires in Gem City" allegedly uncovers a vampire coven that's so large that it's only second to New Orleans. Ohio resident and TikToker with nearly 250,000 followers, Brittanstein says that it's not surprising that Ohio is fascinated with the dark side since this relatively small state has far more haunted attractions than any other state in the country.

Get our free mobile app

The murder mystery revolves around a man named George Phillip Gall who was last seen on October 13th, 1994 at a nightclub called Asylum in Dayton. When Gall got off the city bus and walked toward the entrance of the club, he was never seen again. An undercover detective spent time at the Asylum and got a disturbing comment on the situation from the bartender according to the Dayton Daily News,

The story was that Gall was supposed to have been involved in an occult ritual in the upper floors of the bar and then was beheaded, and that head was sold as a relic for the occultist involved.

This isn't the first time we've covered vampires in Ohio. Last Halloween Hellen "Hellie" Schweizer celebrated her 2nd anniversary as a vampire. Get her full story by tapping here.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Vampires in Gem City. If they're smart they'll do it the week before Halloween.

READ MORE: Know the 1984 ‘Funeral Rule’ When Paying for a Michigan Funeral

Creepy Abandoned Boat Used in Madonna Video: Ohio River, Kentucky