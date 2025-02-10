February is considered the 'month of love' in Indiana. Many residents look forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with a significant other or friends. However, officials urge Hoosiers to be aware of a dangerous threat from criminals who use this day to prey on potential victims.

Homeland Security Issues Valentine's Day Warning For Indiana

Valentine's Day in Indiana is a great way to show loved ones appreciation with gifts and more. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this day of love is also the perfect time for predators to scam residents out of money and personal information. But it's not just people looking for love who are targets for these criminals.

According to the United States Secret Service, Indiana residents have been falling for very believable romance scams that have the potential to affect anyone. Scammers create fake online profiles and attempt to build phony emotional attachments until a potential victim is comfortable sending them money.

Homeland Security is warning that these criminals are especially targeting older people and those who may be struggling in a relationship or are emotionally vulnerable. Authorities have offered ways to keep residents aware of these scams:

Never send money to someone you have not met in person.

Never share your personal or financial information.

Understand that video calls and messaging applications are not enough proof of their real identity.

Listen to your gut. If the individual seems too good to be true, they probably are.

