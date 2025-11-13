What Not To Mail In Michigan According To USPS Guidelines
Mailing might seem simple, but some surprising items are strictly off-limits. Let’s break down what you can’t send through the post and why it matters.
As we prepare to ship Christmas gifts to the people we love, ask yourself, "Have I mistakenly mailed a banned or non-mailable item? Some of these items might surprise you. But if I'm being honest, many of these seem obvious.
There are many items that the United States Postal Service considers Restricted, Prohibited, and/or non-mailable for the safety of its employees and customers. Did you know you can't send matches or cremated remains? You also can't send airbags or beer.
Michiganders are banned from mailing these items according to the USPS. So, don't even think about it. You would not believe some of the things people attempt to send through the mail. The USPS wants to clear this up for Michigan residents.
9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Michigan
Below is a full list of items that may be shipped with strict rules and restrictions, as well as items that are completely banned from shipment according to the USPS.
Read More: Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families
Full List of Items Restricted from Domestic Shipping by the USPS
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Cigarettes, Cigars, & Tobacco
- Cremated Remains
- Dry Ice
- Firearms
- Glues
- Hand Sanitizer
- Hemp Products (including CBD)
- Lithium Batteries
- Live Animals
- Matches
- Medicines & Prescription Drugs
- Mercury
- Nail Polish
- Paint
- Perfumes
- Perishable Items
- Poisons
Did you know that one major Michigan city is the only one in the Midwest to ban the sale of a specific kind of clothing? Click here for more info.
4 Things Not To Talk About At Your Family Christmas Dinner