Many Michigan residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver and receive important mail and packages. The USPS has announced that customers in Michigan can expect some changes, including stamp prices.

USPS Reveals 2026 Rate Plans Including Stamp Prices In Michigan

USPS has been working on changes in Michigan and the U.S. as part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan. The plan looks to modernize the postal network, improve service, and ensure long-term financial stability. The plan includes price increases for stamps and other mailing services. The latest change hasn't occurred in more than two decades.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The USPS announced that the price of a stamp to mail a 1-ounce single-piece First-Class letter will not increase in early 2026. For more than two decades, the United States Postal Service has increased the price of stamps at least once a year — sometimes twice. However, 2026 is an exception to the rule. Postmaster General David Steiner says in a statement:

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions,” Steiner said in a statement. “We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.”

The USPS’s most recent price increase went into effect July 13 — hiking the price of First-Class Mail Forever stamps up 5 cents from 73 cents to 78 cents.

The Postal Service said in a press release that it remains committed to continued cost-saving measures and keeping products and services affordable.

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Michigan Get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions and more information by clicking here and here.