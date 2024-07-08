Many Michigan residents heavily rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) for various reasons, from sending letters and packages to receiving mail such as bills and other important documents. However, USPS has announced changes to the organization that will soon affect Michigan residents and their mailing services.

USPS Initiates Mailing Service Changes, MI Residents Affected

According to the USPS website, price increases on certain products and services will be in effect soon in Michigan and across the U.S.:

Our business and operating models are unsustainable and out of step with the changing needs of the nation and our customers. Years of chronic underinvestment in our infrastructure and network have taken its toll on our performance and workforce. As we implement rate changes, USPS remains committed to making sure mailing and shipping rates remain among the most affordable in the world.

The price hikes have been part of the service's 10-year Delivering for America plan. USPS has been raising stamp prices twice yearly since 2021 and expects its "new pricing policy to generate $44 billion in additional revenue" by 2031. The cost of first-class Forever stamps will increase from 68 cents to 73 cents on July 14th. Stamps aren't the only USPS products and services that will see a price change.

Prices for all services will rise more than 7.5%. Other price changes include the additional-ounce price for single-piece letters which will increase from 24 to 28 cents. International postcards and international 1-ounce letters will increase by 10 cents each, from $1.55 to $1.65.

